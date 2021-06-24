Man sentenced to 12-year imprisonment for raping minor in Bihar

A special court on Thursday awarded 12-year rigorous imprisonment to a convict under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and 10-year rigorous imprisonment under Indian Penal Code’s Section 376 (rape) for raping a 15-year-old last year in Bihar’s Kaimur district .

Additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Mishra also slapped a ₹20,000 fine on the convict, Manish Kumar. The fine was imposed as per the POSCO Act and Section 376.

The court ordered the imprisonments will run concurrently, said special public prosecutor Shashi Bhushan Pandey.

The court found Kumar guilty of abducting and raping the girl while she was cutting grass in fields outside her village in March 2020. The girl and four other witnesses were examined during the trial.