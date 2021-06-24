Bihar govt vows to solve anomalies in secondary teachers’ merit list in 2 days

Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has promised to resolve suspected anomalies in the result of qualifying examination to recruit secondary teachers in the state, conducted in 2020, following Wednesday protests in Patna by several candidates alleging irregularities in the merit list.

“We are looking into the matter to sort out all confusions. Candidates need not worry. The department will take [a] decision in view of candidates’ welfare”, Chaudhary promised on Wednesday late evening.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted Secondary Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 through online mode in September last year and results for 12 subjects were published on March 12, followed by results of three other subjects on June 21. As per the education department, 24,599 candidates qualified for 30,337 vacant seats in 12 subjects while 6,077 candidates qualified for 7,110 vacant seats for Urdu, Sanskrit and Science.

However, candidates claim that around 35-45% examinees who were declared to have passed were not included in the published merit list.

For instance, a candidate who obtained 86.81/150 marks in social science is left out from the merit list, but another candidate of same gender, category and subject was awarded 566th rank in the merit list despite having scored 83.26 marks.

Deepankar Gaurav, state president of B.Ed. Qualified Candidates Struggle Committee, said, “The education department results show 24,598 candidates were selected for recruitment. However, hundreds of these have been thrown [out] of the merit list. We want to know who all have replaced the genuinely qualified candidates.”

“As per our sample survey, around 35% to 45% qualified students have been thrown out of the merit list,” Gaurav added.

He demanded that the criteria for compiling the merit list and the cut-off marks were disclosed for full transparency and said his group will likely move Patna high court against BSEB.

Roopa Kumari, a protestor, said, “The state govt is playing with our future. BSEB conducted the STET exam after a gap of eight years and we waited for results for two years. Now, we have been denied jobs without any valid reason.”

Sanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary of the education department, said, “A four-member committee has been constituted to look into the matter. The committee will submit a report after completion of the probe. We hope to sort out the matter in two days.”