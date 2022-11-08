Man sexually assaults minor girl in Vrindavan; consumes poison as incident comes to light

AGRA: A 56-year-old man, who allegedly assaulted an eight-year-old girl sexually, consumed poison in an attempt to end his life after the incident came to light. The accused and the minor were undergoing treatment at the time of filing this report.

According to police, the incident took place in the Vrindavan town on Monday night when the minor girl had gone to the market to purchase something. After returning home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents. Subsequently, her parents filed a complaint based on which, a case was lodged against the accused under the Pocso Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

Police are tackling the case with extra cautiousness as the accused and the victim come from different communities.