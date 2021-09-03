Man shot dead in front of Sheetla Mata temple

A 19-year-old murder suspect out on bail was shot dead near the Sheetla Mata temple of Sector 5 opposite Sheetla Colony on Friday morning.

Police identified the victim as Annu Thakur who lived on rent in Shiv Nagar with his brother 20-year-old Manish Thakur.

A senior police officer said that Annu was allegedly involved in a murder case on May 28 last year in Shiv Nagar and was sent to a correctional home as he was a juvenile at the time. When he turned major recently, he was sent to ‘place of safety’ located inside the Karnal jail from where he got bail on August 17, the officer added.

Police suspect Annu Thakur was killed in revenge for the murder.

In his complaint to the police, Manish Thakur said Annu worked in a shop near the Sheetla Mata temple.

“My brother Annu was involved in a murder case in which a person named Manan was killed in a scuffle. He was in Karnal jail and was out on bail. A person, who is the prime witness in Manan’s murder case had been repeatedly threatening that he would avenge his death by killing my brother,” he told police in his complaint lodged on Friday.

As the age of the person named by Manish in his complaint is uncertain, HT is not revealing their identity.

Manish told police that he feared for his brother’s life and asked him to stay in Sheetla Colony.

“On Friday morning both of us had gone to Sheetla Mata temple to pray. My brother was standing outside the temple, and I was at the gate. I saw a masked person shoot my brother and flee. I am sure that this person who was prime witness in Manan’s murder was involved in this killing,” he stated.

A police team from Sector 5 rushed to the spot and began their investigation.

Shopkeepers around the temple said that they were shocked by the heinous crime close to the temple. “Everything happened in just a few seconds. We just heard a bang and later saw a man lying on the ground,” said a local resident who did not wish to be named.

Police said they had registered a case against the person named in the complaint and several unknown persons based on the victim’s brother’s complaint.

“A case of murder has been registered against the suspects at the Sector 5 police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act,” said Pankaj Kumar Sector 5 police station house officer.