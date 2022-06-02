Man, son accused of killing cop’s daughter in UP’s Agra, held

A man and his son were arrested for allegedly killing the daughter of an Agra-based police constable and then setting her body afire.

“The victim’s body was found burning by the roadside by policemen from Khandoli police station who were returning after their night vigil at around 4.30 am on Wednesday. They doused the fire and rushed the victim to a hospital. However, she was already dead by then, with the lower portion of her body completely burnt,” said senior Superintendent of police, Agra Sudhir Kumar Singh.

“Investigations revealed that the body was that of a constable’s daughter, in her 20s. She was into a relationship with a youth of her age and had visited his place where she was killed after an altercation,” the SSP said.

“The accused along with his father removed the body from the house, wrapped it in a cloth and set it afire by the road side in Khandoli area. It was spotted by local cops,” he added.

He said the victim’s shoes were recovered from house of the accused. The mobile phone of the victim, that was thrown away, was also traced. “The accused is identified as Ashish Tomar, 21. His father Mukesh too has been arrested. They will be produced before the Court,” said Anand Veer, the incharge of Khandoli police station in Agra (rural) area.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, police said.