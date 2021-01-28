IND USA
Man stabbed to death in Loni Kalbhor, three accused on the run

PUNE A man was allegedly stabbed to death at an eatery in Wadki village, Loni Kalbhor, on Wednesday, over a long-standing property dispute
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:24 PM IST

PUNE A man was allegedly stabbed to death at an eatery in Wadki village, Loni Kalbhor, on Wednesday, over a long-standing property dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Tushar Khandu Chavan and the complaint in the matter was lodged by Shubham Bapu Pawar (21), a resident of Wadki village, Loni Kalbhor who owns the eatery where the murder was committed.

The three accused are on the run, according to police.

“The deceased and the accused have been involved in a family land dispute for some time now. Last year, the deceased was booked for the attempted murder of one of the accused. We are tracing the three men who have been identified by the complainant,” said senior police inspector Suraj Bundgar, Loni Kalbhor police station who is investigating the case.

Chavan had come to the eatery to meet Pawar. While one person held Pawar at knife point and threatened to kill him if he moved, the three others attacked him with iron rods and sharp weapons in his stomach and on his head, according to the complainant.

The men had arrived on two motorcycles, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Loni Kalbhor police station.

