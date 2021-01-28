Man stabbed to death in Loni Kalbhor, three accused on the run
PUNE A man was allegedly stabbed to death at an eatery in Wadki village, Loni Kalbhor, on Wednesday, over a long-standing property dispute.
The deceased has been identified as Tushar Khandu Chavan and the complaint in the matter was lodged by Shubham Bapu Pawar (21), a resident of Wadki village, Loni Kalbhor who owns the eatery where the murder was committed.
The three accused are on the run, according to police.
“The deceased and the accused have been involved in a family land dispute for some time now. Last year, the deceased was booked for the attempted murder of one of the accused. We are tracing the three men who have been identified by the complainant,” said senior police inspector Suraj Bundgar, Loni Kalbhor police station who is investigating the case.
Chavan had come to the eatery to meet Pawar. While one person held Pawar at knife point and threatened to kill him if he moved, the three others attacked him with iron rods and sharp weapons in his stomach and on his head, according to the complainant.
The men had arrived on two motorcycles, according to the complainant.
A case under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Loni Kalbhor police station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor among 4 held for theft of jewellery worth ₹55.5 L
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man stabbed to death in Loni Kalbhor, three accused on the run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anna Hazare to go on indefinite fast from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
576 new Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in Pune district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
89% beneficiaries vaccinated in PMC; no vaccine doses wasted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As garbage piles up on roadside at Chakan phase 3, German companies approach MIDC officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents oppose underground tunnel connecting Panchavati to Kothrud, Gokhalenagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali MC Elections: AAP ties up with Kulwant group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Kerala is reporting nearly half of India’s Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura: Teachers clash with police; 90 left injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchkula MC approves ₹119-crore budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali MC elections: AAP to have alliance with Kulwant group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arundhati Roy among others to attend Elgar Parishad on January 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s Maharashtra Education Society launches web radio
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highest one-day turnout as 83% beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox