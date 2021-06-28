Man, two sons shot dead in Ghaziabad; wife critical

A 65-year-old cloth trader and his two sons died while his wife suffered critical gunshot injuries during an early morning incident at their house in Toli Mohalla locality of Ghaziabad’s Loni town on Monday. The police said that the trader’s daughter-in-law was the only family member to remain unharmed, and she was unconscious when they arrived.

The police said that the four victims sustained about 7-8 gunshots each, leading to the death of Riyazuddin, and his two sons, Azhar, 30, and Imran, 25. Riyazuddin’s wife, Fatima, sustained gunshots on her face in the incident that took place between 2.30am and 3am.

“Riyazuddin’s wife is presently under treatment. It is still not known who fired at them as the main entrance of the house was locked from inside. As of now, we have not found any motive of robbery. Out of the five members in the house at the time, only Azhar’s wife, Afsana, sustained no injuries during the incident,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

Neighbours informed the police on hearing gunshots from inside the house. The police said according to the family’s relatives, Afsana was under a doctor’s care and they will question her later for more details about what happened early morning.

“We have formed three teams to help the investigation. Prime facie, there were no signs of any forced entry to the house. It seems that the assailants were inside the house, or they were allowed entry, or it was an insider’s job. We are investigating all possibilities,” the SP added.Since Toli Mohalla is a congested locality, the police are also trying to probe if the assailants entered the house through the roofs of nearby houses.

The police said they are yet to get a complaint from the family and will register a case once that happens.