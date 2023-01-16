Man who created fake websites in job fraud case arrested by Odisha police

More than a fortnight after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police claimed to have busted the “the biggest job fraud” of the country where fraudsters were duping unsuspecting youths by replicating government websites promising non-existent jobs, cops arrested the second accused who designed the websites.

EOW inspector general of police Jainarayan Pankaj said his team arrested Arpit Panchal from Jaora in Madhya Pradesh on the charges of designing the fake websites that promised jobs in schemes sounding like government programmes.

“Panchal who holds a degree in Bachelor in Engineering and Information Technology was skilled in creating and designing websites. He was well versed with at least four computer languages, and was one of the active members of the job fraud racket,” Pankaj said.

The racket was unearthed on December 31 last year after the arrest of Zafar Ahmed, a 25-year-old BTech engineer from Aligarh who was one of the key masterminds of the scam. The scamsters developed website that resembled an actual government website displaying government job mainly targeting health or skill development jobs, names using names like ‘Jeevan Swasthya Suraksha Yojana’, ‘Bharatiya Jana Swasthya Suraksha Yojana’ and ‘Gramin Samaj Manav Swasthya Seva’ to attract job seekers.

The racket allegedly duped 50,000 youths from Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha.

The fraudsters advertised in local newspapers and duped the people of around ₹3000 to ₹50,000 each depending on the level of trust they reposed on the criminals.

The scamsters also developed and used many other websites to cheat job seekers in many states. Out of the nine websites, they used four in Odisha to defraud at least 12,000 people in the state. EOW officials have so far been able to track 22,000 victims from Odisha and Gujarat.