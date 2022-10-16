Man who stole valuables from 150-yr-old Lucknow temple arrested

HT Correspondent

Lucknow: Police on Saturday arrested a person for stealing jewellery and other valuables from a 150-years-old temple in the city on Monday night. The man was arrested five days after the incident.

The man has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Gupta alias Sunil, 26, resident of Mahmudabad of Sitapur district. The accused was arrested from an area near Pakkapul.

“Jewellery items of silver including umbrella, crown, bowl, 1 plastic sack, a motorcycle and a cash worth 36,171 was found in his possession at the time of arrest,” said police in its statement.

Following a complaint by one Utkarsh Agarwal and protest by devotees and the bullion traders’ association, the police formed a 10-member team to investigate the matter.

“Several CCTV footages from the surrounding areas were seen and investigated. A man was seen on CCTV near the temple carrying items on a motorcycle. The footage was shared with the public and media,” said the statement.

An FIR was registered under IPC section 380 (theft) and others on Saturday after the complaint. However, after the arrest, an IPC 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) was added, said the statement.

Former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma along with other leaders and bullion traders also reached the spot.