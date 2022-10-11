Manipur: 2 killed, 10 injured in road accident on NH-2

In a tragic turn of events, two men died while 10 others were injured when a passenger mini bus met with an accident after reportedly hitting a car in Karong area of Manipur’s Senapati district on Tuesday. Two occupants of the mini bus escaped unhurt, according to police sources.

The incident took place when the Dimapur (Nagaland)-bound mini bus coming from Imphal hit the car along the Imphal-Mao sector of NH-2 and fell into the Barak river near a bridge at Karong, 65 km north of Imphal around 7 am.

All the injured persons were rushed to the Senapati district hospital. Among the injured persons, all males, two people are in critical condition and may be shifted to a bigger health facility.

The police have registered a case, while locals helped fish out the badly damaged mini bus from the river.