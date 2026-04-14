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Manipur: 3 militants arrested, explosives seized along Indo-Myanmar border

The police learned that the accused had actively worked with the banned underground outfit, the Kangleipak Communist Party

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 11:57 am IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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Two militants and a Manipur police havildar were arrested, and explosives, arms and ammunition were recovered from Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Kamjong district, on Monday, said officials.

Manipur police also recovered one service pistol along with ten 9mm ammunition. (HT sourced photo)

The police havildar, identified as Elangbam Surjit, presently attached to the Kakching district commando unit, was arrested along with another individual, Maibam Ronaldo, confirmed officials.

Manipur police also recovered one service pistol along with ten 9mm ammunition. The police learned that Surjit and Ronaldo actively worked with the banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Ibungo Ngangom) faction.

Both were arrested from their respective residences in Thoubal district, officials said.

In a separate operation on same day, Manipur Police, assisted by Assam Police, arrested an active cadre of the banned underground outfit Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) from Rupnagar under Lanka Police Station in Hojai district, Assam. Officials confirmed his involvement in extortion and as a co-accused in a case registered in Manipur’s Jiribam police station.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur: 3 militants arrested, explosives seized along Indo-Myanmar border
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur: 3 militants arrested, explosives seized along Indo-Myanmar border
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