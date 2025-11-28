Five cadres of banned outfit arrested, explosives seized in Manipur: Police

Five cadres of a banned underground outfit were arrested along with explosives during search operations in Manipur, officials confirmed on Friday. Police in a statement stated that the arrested were identified. (Manipur Police)

Officials confirmed that the five individuals belonged to the banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) faction and were arrested from different locations along with explosives.

Police in a statement stated that the arrested were identified.

Police confirmed that they were involved in extortion from the public, oil pumps, private schools, government colleges in Imphal East area.

In a separate development, another person was also arrested from his Imphal residence along with two 36-high explosive hand grenades.

Also Read: Three KCP cadres arrested over bomb threat at Manipur’s Sangai Festival

The police statement also stated that security forces recovered three Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) weighing kg each, cordex wire of 20 metre length, one improvised ‘Pompi’ (country made explosive launcher), two Pompi booms and two .32 pistols.

The recoveries were made from the forest between Nungchapi and Binselu under Jiribam Police station, Jiribam district.

Meanwhile, officials also confirmed on Friday that in a separate development, security forces in collaboration with the Manipur Forest department and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday have destroyed 103 (Approx) acres of illegal poppy cultivation at the hill range of Koubru and surroundings in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.