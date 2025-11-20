Assam man held with 9kg heroin worth 18 crore in joint NCB–BSF operation

Silchar: A man was arrested and 9kg of suspected heroin worth ₹18 crore was seized on Wednesday from the Jalukbari area of Assam’s Guwahati by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), police said. Around 9kg of suspected heroin worth ₹ 18 crore was seized on Wednesday from the Jalukbari area of Assam’s Guwahati.

A joint operation by the NCB and the Border Security Force (BSF) was launched based on specific intelligence inputs.

The heroin packets were found concealed inside a vehicle that was coming from Manipur through Meghalaya, according to the BSF.

“During the operation, the team apprehended a suspected drug trafficker, a resident of Assam, and recovered approximately 9kg of heroin valued at around Rs18 crore in the grey market from his possession,” the BSF said in a statement.

The arrested man, along with the seized narcotics and vehicle, was later handed over to the NCB for further legal action.

“This is a major success because the quantity of narcotics was massive. It is suspected that the consignment was sent from Manipur and the racket used several local residents for transportation. The person we apprehended was one of them,” an officer said.