Nabin’s two-day UP visit sets party tone, agenda for 2027 polls

From marathon organisational meetings and carefully planned outreach programmes to an aggressive ideological pitch, BJP president Nitin Nabin’s hectic two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh set the tone for the party’s preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. BJP president Nitin Nabin (HT File Photo)

Seeking to enthuse the cadre and sharpen the party’s electoral focus amid concerns within the Sangh Parivar over political fallout from the Ram Temple donation controversy, Nabin reached out to NDA allies, former state BJP presidents, intellectuals and grassroot workers.

If the young president’s call to make the lotus bloom at every booth underlined the centrality of organisational strength, his publicly emphatic declaration on the second day of his visit that no one will be allowed to tamper with the faith associated with the Ram Temple and that every BJP worker was ready to make “any sacrifice” to protect it sent an equally strong ideological message.

Nowhere did he refer to the donation theft controversy in as many words, but his assertion was seen in the same context. A day earlier, too, he said while giving media bites that the Opposition saw an opportunity for itself (in the donation row) but actually they were mistaken. “They have no opportunity. We continue to enjoy people’s trust,” he said.

The remarks are believed to be an indicator of the fact that Hindutva will remain central to the BJP’s political strategy and the party will respond more actively and aggressively to the Opposition’s bid to attack it on the donation issue.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanth only reinforced that narrative during the Shakti Kendra coordinators’ conference, invoking issues such ‘love jihad, land jihad and spit jihad. “These people’s (Opposition) faith is not hurt when they support the Babri structure,” he said indirectly attacking political opponents who claim the alleged donation theft has hurt their faith.

At the organisational level, Nabin’s interactions with NDA allies, six former state BJP presidents, office-bearers and Shakti Kendra conveners reflected a concerted effort to energise the cadre ahead of the 2027 battle. His emphasis on regular organisational reviews, booth-level activation and sustained voter outreach, appeal to workers to take the Central and state governments work to people suggested that the BJP intends to rely on continuous grassroots engagement along with the Modi and Yogi governments’ achievements.

Nabin’s repeated assertion that the organisation was paramount and even the former office-bearers must be listened to and respected did not go unnoticed. Equally significant were the political optics of his having lunch at deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s house and enjoying a mango party at the other deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak’s residence with chief minister Yogi Adityanath as well UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary attending both.

The gestures were seen as reinforcing the message of organisational unity and collective leadership ahead of assembly elections.

The visit also served another purpose. Amid concerns over the UGC draft by many workers and leaders, the BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh while sharing the dais with Nabin reportedly acknowledged the proposed UGC amendments to be a misstep but assured workers that the Central government would take corrective steps in due course of time.

Nabin also referred to the UGC issue later in the meeting with legislators but cautioned them to avoid using UGC to give statements that divided Hindus on caste lines.

“There is a realisation within the party that the UGC issue has upset the upper castes and the Central government is expected to find an amicable solution to the row before the UP elections,” a senior BJP leader said.