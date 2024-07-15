Heroin worth 17.5 cr seized in Assam, four arrested: Police

The Special Task Force (STF) in Assam on Sunday seized over two kilograms of suspected heroin from Guwahati and Golaghat in two different operations. Four suspected drug peddlers were arrested in these two operations. (HT photo)

Four suspected drug peddlers were arrested in these two operations, officials said.

The CPRO of Assam police Pranab Jyoti Goswami said that the two separate operations were launched following a tip off.

In Goalpara, STF caught two individuals with a small amount of heroin.

“During the interrogations, they revealed that a large amount was kept in the house of a lady located in a nearby area and from that house, 140 soap boxes filled with heroin were recovered,” Goswami said.

In Guwahati’s Katabari area, two drug peddlers were caught with 308 grams of heroin from them.

Goswami said that they were trying to supply the narcotics to Barpeta and the consignment had come from Nagaland’s Dimapur through Awadh Assam Express.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the agencies for their prompt action.

“In two separate operations carried out by STF, they managed to recover huge quantity of heroin 308gms heroin from Katabari,Guwahati; two apprehended and 1.732kg heroin from Rajapukhuri, Golaghat; two apprehended”, Sarma wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“These operations were carried out with immense effort and skill of the personnel involved, displaying their commitment to the cause of a #DrugsFreeAssam. Good job Assam Police”, he added.