Cross-border smuggling via small drones gives BSF, cops tough time

There have been significant increase in cases involving intrusion by compact drones from across the border, dropping drugs and weapons, in the recent past. Most of the seized drones are small highly manoeuvrable, giving security agencies a tough time. Security officials said they have been enhancing the response mechanism to deal with the situation. A DJI Mavic-3 Classic drone

In Amritsar, three smuggling cases through drones took place on June 10, 15 and July 5 which led to the seizure of 1.6-kg heroin. In each case, China-made drones were involved, transporting approximately 500-gm heroin. In Ferozepur, multiple instances took place between June 21 and July 5, resulting in the seizure of heroin ranging from 500 gm to 560 gm per case. Besides, two drones were confiscated.

On June 22, a drone (Chinese DJI Mavic-3 Classic) was found carrying a packet containing a dismantled pistol and an empty magazine near Lakha Singh Wala village. On July 8, BSF personnel apprehended two individuals and seized two packets of heroin, each weighing 500 gm in Ferozepur.

The weight-carrying capacity of these small drones is said to be ranging between 100 gm and 600 gm and these can fly at an altitude of 6,000 metres.

Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general, counter-intelligence, Ferozepur, said, “We are fully aware of the new tactics adopted by anti-national elements both within India and across the border. We are making every effort to enhance our detection and response measures to effectively tackle this challenge.”

An official, wishing not to be named, said, “Under a specialised strategy, anti-national elements, in collaboration with their associates in the Indian territory, have increasingly turned to small drones to execute smuggling operations. These drones, capable of flying at high altitudes with minimal noise, can discreetly deliver contraband at precise locations, allowing local peddlers to retrieve the dropped consignments.”

He said the smugglers were mostly using the Chinese DJI Mavic-3 Classic drone because of its small size and low noise, making its detection tough for security personnel. “Besides, this is not very costly so it doesn’t affect the smugglers much even if it is downed,” he added.

Another official said, “It can be a trap designed to lure and deplete our resources by taking up smaller operations while simultaneously ensuring safe passage of larger consignments.”

Another security official, who too sought anonymity, said, “The Bureau of Police Research and Development is gradually training officials of security agencies, especially those on duty in border areas, to combat the drone threats. In some areas, anti-drone guns have also been deployed.”