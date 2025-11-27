Three KCP cadres arrested over bomb threat at Manipur’s Sangai Festival

Imphal: Security forces have arrested three cadres of the banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Meitei Fingang Lanmee) in connection with a bomb threat at the Sangai Festival venue, police said on Thursday. A bomb threat video was posted on Facebook by user “Metei Lanmi Naotyboy” on November 21. (Representative photo)

The three cadres arrested were Laishram Sonia Devi (31) from Okram Chuthek in Imphal East district; Salam Luwangnganba Meetei alias Ibungo (22) from Tera Sadokpam Leikai; and Phamdom Phampok Meitei, alias Ajay, alias Abungcha (29), from Wangjing Bazar in Thoubal district.

The Sangai Festival, an annual cultural programme of the government, was suspended for two years. This year, the government has positioned the festival as a fresh attempt to restore normalcy in the trouble-torn state. Tension erupted as different sections of society, including internally displaced persons (IDPs) — people displaced by ethnic violence in the state — began demonstrating against the government’s decision to organise the festival.

A bomb threat video was posted on Facebook by user “Metei Lanmi Naotyboy” on November 21.

Police said that Phampok was allegedly involved in planning to hurl grenades at the ongoing Sangai Festival 2025.

The Sangai Festival, which began in 2010, is an annual cultural programme of the government usually celebrated from November 21 to 30.

IDPs, along with the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Manipur civil group, have been staging various protests. Convenor of COCOMI, Khuraijam Athouba, said the festival is “not meant for the people, but for some individuals’ vested interest who can get financial gain for organising the festival”.

The Manipur government had announced rehabilitation for displaced persons by December; however, there are no official reports of any displaced family being rehabilitated.

Manipur has been in crisis since May 3, 2023, with more than 260 people killed and over 60,000 displaced. The state has been under President’s Rule since February 13 following the resignation of N. Biren Singh as chief minister of Manipur on February 9.