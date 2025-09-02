Manipur: 4 people arrested in Imphal for illegal arms transport; huge cache seized

Manipur Police on Saturday arrested four individuals for allegedly transporting arms and ammunition illegally, and seized a large cache of weapons, explosives, and other warlike stores from their possession. Representational image.

The four accused were caught on Sunday with multiple assault rifles, explosives, ammunition, and other combat equipment.

The police identified the four people as Rajkumar Sidharth alias Momo (33) of Sagolband Bijoy Govinda, Imphal West; Laishram Rameshor Meitei (44) of Lairikyengbam Leikai Salan Leirak, Imphal East; Athokpam Brojendro Singh alias Mukil (45) of Top Awang Leikai, Imphal East; and Laishram Sachikanta Singh alias Naothing (25) of Top Awang Leikai, Imphal East. All four are said to be members of a Keishal Village Volunteer Organization, a group of village defence volunteers and were actively engaged in transporting arms for unlawful purposes.

The arms recovery included AK, Ghatak and INSAS rifles, several 7.62mm SLRs, .303 rifles including a modified one fitted with a scope, 9mm carbines, and a defective pistol. More than a thousand rounds of live ammunition of different calibres, empty cases, barrel cartridges, and several magazines were also seized. Explosives such as a No. 36 HE grenade, a Chinese grenade, and a WP grenade with detonators were found along with tube launchers.

Other items recovered include Baofeng wireless sets with extra batteries and chargers, bulletproof vests and plates, camouflage helmets, mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, and arms accessories.

A case has been registered and police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the weapons and the wider network behind the supply. Authorities described the seizure as a significant breakthrough in efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal arms in Manipur, warning that such activities pose a grave threat to public safety.

After the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023, many youths from both the Meitei and Kuki communities took up arms to defend themselves, and large quantities of weapons were looted from government armouries. While most of the stolen weapons have since been recovered, police have appealed to the public once again to surrender any remaining arms, ammunition, and explosives to the nearest police station or security forces immediately.