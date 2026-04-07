Manipur: 5-month-old infant, 5-year-old boy killed in rocket attack; mother injured

A suspected rocket strike on a house in Manipur’s Bishnupur district killed an infant and a five-year-old boy early Tuesday, sparking fresh unrest and a security clampdown in the region. Security personnel stand guard in violence-hit Manipur. (ANI)

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Imphal. However, a five-month-old girl and a five-year-old boy succumbed to their injuries. Their mother sustained injuries in the attack.

The bodies have been kept at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal.

Suspected Kuki militants carried out the attack at Moirang Tronglaobi Awang Leikai at around 1.03am, officials confirmed. The explosion occurred at the residence of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel when the family was asleep after a projectile struck the bedroom window.

Manipur home minister K Govindas condemned the attack on social media platform X, and said: “In a barbaric early morning act, two innocent children, a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old baby girl, lost their lives while asleep with their mother. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Such brutality will not be tolerated. The matter is under active investigation, and all necessary steps are being taken to bring those responsible to justice.”

Local residents reported hearing a loud explosion shortly after the projectile hit the house, sparking panic across the village. Tronglaobi, located close to the foothills of Churachandpur district, has long been considered vulnerable due to its proximity to areas where armed groups are believed to be active.

Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district lies about 46km from state capital Imphal and is adjacent to Churachandpur district.

Meanwhile, another rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was found planted near the incident site.

Security forces have intensified deployment in the area, placing the region on high alert. Search operations and surveillance have been launched in adjoining hill areas to identify those responsible and prevent further escalation.

Tronglaobi is the same village where Manipur witnessed its first rocket attack in September 2024, in which a 72-year-old man was killed and five others were injured.

In the aftermath, an irate mob stormed the Moirang police station, alleging security failure to recover weapons from armed groups. The mob set ablaze a sentry post at the police station and called for an indefinite bandh in the Nambol area of Bishnupur district along Tiddim Road (NH-2).

Another group of protesters set ablaze two oil tankers passing through Bishnupur, allegedly headed towards Churachandpur district.

As a precautionary measure, several schools in valley districts remained closed on Tuesday amid fears of further unrest.