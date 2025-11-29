Manipur: 7 injured in clash between security forces, displaced persons

IMPHAL: Fresh tension erupted at Yaingangpokpi village in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Saturday after a confrontation broke out between security forces and internally displaced persons (IDPs) who were attempting for resettlement in their abandoned villages. Security forces fired tear gas shells, mock bombs and used lathi charge to disperse the agitating mob. (Representational image)

Security forces tried to stop hundreds of IDPs from entering the restricted area while the latter were attempting to march for resettlement at Guwaltabi village, Kangpokpi district. A confrontation took place between the protestors and security forces, leading to a clash.

Security forces fired tear gas shells, mock bombs and used lathi charge to disperse the agitating mob. During the incident, at least 7 individuals, including one media personnel, commando personnel, three IDPs and two locals were injured.

The injured were rushed to a nearby health centre located at Yaingangpokpi bazar for first aid.

The IDPs held placards which said, “we boycott Sangai Festival”, “we want resettlement”.

Thounaojam Yaimabi, a resident of Guwaltabi Mayai Leikai, Kangpokpi district,said, “For the welfare of IDPs, the government sanctioned a few amounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT) at our respective accounts. The government is also saying that peace and normalcy are being restored, and that due to this reason, they are organising Sangai Festival. If peace is being restored, then why is resettlement not allowed? The government had already announced that the resettlement of the displaced would be completed by December phase-wise.”

“We have been displaced for more than 2 years, we haven’t seen our houses for more than two years and no rehabilitation activity has been taken yet though the government announced resettlement,” Yaimabi said.

Another displaced person, Khwairakpam James, on the sideline of the protest said, “After the announcement that resettlement would be completed by December phase-wise, we met chief secretary recently, and he told us that the phase-wise resettlement is for the peripheral areas, and the resettlement will be completed by February next year for Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpi.”

Meanwhile, women vendors of Khwairamband Ima Market (women’s market) condemned the security forces’ action on the IDPs.

A woman vendour, Yumnam Ibeyaima, who is also convenor of the Khwairamband Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace, told the media that despite restriction and non-cooperation from public, the government forcibly organised the Sangai Festival under tight security measures. By sidelining the demands of displaced persons for rehabilitation, the government is prioritizing on organizing Sangai Festival which is strongly “condemnable”, said Ibeyaima.

She also demanded the government (under President’s Rule) should allow “free movement” for all citizens of Manipur on all national highways.

Sangai Festival is a cultural festival that started in 2010. It had been suspended for two years following the crisis in the state.

Since Manipur violence erupted on May 3, 2023, more than 260 individuals have been killed and over 60,000 displaced.