Manipur: Assam Rifles ambush prime accused arrested; several arms recovered

Security forces on Wednesday arrested an active cadre of proscribed underground outfit People’s Liberation Army of Manipur (PLA), who is the prime accused for the ambush on 33 Assam Rifles in Nambol Sabal Leikai area of Bishnupur, officials confirmed. Arms recovered by security forces reportedly used during the ambush on 33 Assam Rifles five days ago. (Sourced)

The Director General of Police said in a statement that the PLA cadre, identified as Khomdram Ojit Singh alias Keilal (47) of Awang Leikinthabi Awang Leikai in Imphal West, was arrested during a joint operation by Imphal West district police and 33 Assam Rifles.

Ojit was arrested five days after the ambush, which killed two jawans and injured five other soldiers, roughly 8km from the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal.

“He was arrested around 1am on Wednesday following specific information about the presence of armed militants in the Kameng area (District Imphal West)… He admitted immediately that he is a bailed-out member of the PLA and was arrested on 22 April 2007,” the police statement said.

Security forces also recovered foreign made firearms, including one A4 rifle along with 4 magazines, one HK rifle along with 2 magazines, two AK rifles along with 5 magazines, one INSAS rifle along with 3 magazines, three Lathode shells, 170 rounds of AK ammunition, 216 rounds of M/16 ammunition, 67 rounds of INSAS ammunition, one mobile handset, one wallet and one Aadhaar card.

During examination, Ojit revealed that “he was directly involved in the ambush on 19.09.2025 at Sabal Leikai, Nambol (District Bishnupur) at about 05:30 pm against the 33-AR personnel. After firing at the AR personnel, he along with other persons fled towards the Loktak lake side and hid their arms and ammunition at a secret location,” the police statement said.

Raids are being carried out to apprehend other culprits involved in the ambush, the police added.