Manipur assembly passes resolution to eradicate drug menace; adjourned sine-die

The budget session of the Manipur assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday with the passing of a private member resolution on ‘War on drugs campaign.’

The House unanimously passed the resolution that said all the 60 elected members be warriors of the ‘war on drugs campaign’. Chief minister N Biren Singh moved the notice of resolution.

Most of the members of the House, irrespective of political parties, including the senior leader and former chief minister O Ibobi Singh, expressed their support and shared their respective suggestions prior to the passing of the resolution.

Earlier, on allocation of the state budget during the discussion on appropriation bill, chief minister Biren Singh clarified that in the budgetary allocation, 44% of the budget is used for the payment of salaries to the employees and 56% in development works.

On demand of reducing prices of LPG in the state, the said the recent hike in the price of LPG is due to the increase of price in the global market as the country imports 60 per cent of its LPG requirement.

On demands for setting up of solid waste treatment plants in rural Manipur, he said the necessary steps are taken in Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts. Even Jiribam district won many awards in solid waste management. A sum of ₹7 crore is earmarked under the 15th Finance Commission for autonomous district councils in the hill districts.The same will be constructed in the gram panchayat and rural areas soon, he added.

Stating that the government is also planning to construct rural market sheds on priority basis,he also said that Price Monitoring Committee is instituted in the state and strict monitoring is going on to check irregularities in the price of the commodities.

The chief minister also informed the House that a stadium is being constructed at Senapati with a cost of ₹7.2 crore with the objective to promote indigenous games of the state. The government is also taking up steps to promote indigenous games like Mukna,Sagol-Kangjei, Thang-Ta, Kang, etc. Rupees 1.50 crore has been sanctioned for the promotion of indigenous games and sports. More than 100 schools of the state have opened Thang-Ta as a curriculum, he added.

In the question and answer session, the chief minister while replying to a question by opposition Congress MLA, K Ranjit Singh, informed the House that the government has formed an expert committee following a state Cabinet decision to bring out a white paper in connection with the liquor legalisation. He said that the expert committee will submit a report by the end of this month.He added that the state government collects revenue of ₹15.52 crore as excise duty from security forces.

The Budget session commenced from February 2 and had 12 sittings.