Manipur: Class 10 exams begin with 392 displaced children among 36,725 students

As many as 392 internally displaced students will appear for the Class 10 examination of Manipur board of secondary education (BoSEM) beginning Monday, as part of a total 36,725 candidates set to write the crucial board exams across Manipur, officials said. Students appear for board exams in Imphal, Manipur. (PTI)

The Class 10 examination conducted by BoSEM will commence on Monday and continue till March 23, with 36,725 students, including 18,375 boys and 18,350 girls, appearing across 161 examination centres in the state, BoSEM secretary S Jitelal Sharma said on Sunday in Imphal.

Among the total candidates, 392 internally displaced students will also be appearing in the examination, reflecting efforts to ensure continuity of education amid the ongoing displacement crisis in the state.

Sharma said that of the total examinees, 8,191 students are from government schools, 1,498 from government-aided schools, while the highest number — 27,036 students — are from private schools.

He added that of the 36,725 candidates appearing at 161 examination centres, 19,046 students will be writing the exam from hill districts at 61 centres, while 17,679 students will appear from valley districts across 100 centres. Among the displaced candidates, 231 students are from the valley districts and 161 from hill districts. Bishnupur district has the highest number of displaced students appearing for the examination, he said.

Manipur has 16 districts in total. Of these, six — Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Jiribam — are generally considered valley districts. The remaining 10 districts — Churachandpur, Chandel, Senapati, Tamenglong, Ukhrul, Kangpokpi, Noney, Pherzawl, Kamjong and Tengnoupal — fall under the hill districts.

“For the smooth conduct of the examination, BoSEM has appointed 10 nodal officers,” Sharma said, adding that two inspection teams comprising 36 members each will inspect examination centres in the hill and valley districts. Besides, 12 special teams have also been constituted to oversee the conduct of the examinations.

To address queries and complaints related to the Class 10 board examinations, BoSEM has opened a control room, Sharma said.

He also said that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been promulgated in and around examination centres to prevent any untoward incidents or unwanted gatherings and to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

Issuing a stern warning, the BoSEM secretary cautioned, “Any student or individual found guilty of using or being involved in unfair means will be punished under The Manipur Prevention of Malpractices in High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary Examinations Act, 2024, which provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 crore.”

He appealed to all authorities, civil society organisations and student bodies to extend full cooperation for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the examinations.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh extended his best wishes to students appearing for the Class 10 board examinations.

In a message, the chief minister said, “Board exams are a significant milestone in shaping one’s future, but they are just one ‘level of the game’, not the whole game. I urge all students taking their board exams to believe in themselves, stay calm and confident, and give the exams their best effort.”