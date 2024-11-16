Manipur CM summons MLAs to Imphal amid mass protests over killing of 6 civilians

Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday summoned all state legislators to Imphal amid mass protests across the capital and other valley districts following the discovery of bodies of six individuals who had been missing since November 11 and suspected to be held captive by Kuki militants. The protestors stormed the residences of ministers and MLAs and blocked roads in Imphal. (AFP)

The bodies of the six victims were found on Friday and Saturday in two separate locations in Silchar, Assam. The protestors, demanding swift punishment for those responsible, stormed the residences of ministers and MLAs and blocked roads in Imphal. Key business areas, including the Khwairamband Ima Keithel (Mother’s Market), were shut down on Saturday.

Vendors from Ima Keithel met chief minister Biren Singh and sought immediate action against the perpetrators and measures to prevent further killings by Kuki militants. The chief minister assured them that the government would act according to the people’s demands.

A cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Biren Singh on Friday night condemned the killings and resolved to identify and declare any organisations or groups involved in civilian murders as unlawful. The cabinet also expressed its dismay over the targeting of innocent civilians, who had reportedly been taken captive from relief camps in Jiribam.