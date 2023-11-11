Manipur conducts first census of Amur falcon- world’s longest travelling raptors

The Manipur Forest Department in association with NGO Wildlife Explorer Manipur conducted the first ever head count of Amur falcons-the world’s longest travelling raptors- in Tamenglong district where the maximum number of birds roost in the state annually.

Amur falcons, locally known as Akhuaipuina, usually arrive in Manipur in thousands, mostly in Tamenglong in mid-October from their breeding grounds in South Eastern Siberia and Northern China. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The idea of holding such a head count for the first time is to enhance the (Amur falcon) conservation efforts in different aspects based on the finding of the census and also to study migration patterns,” said divisional forest officer Amandeep.

“Significantly we found more Amur falcons than what we expected from one roosting site,” he added.

He said that the census team found around 1.41 lakh birds against the expectation of 50,000 at one roosting site. The next year’s head count will be held at six roosting sites in Tamenglong district.

Amur falcons, locally known as Akhuaipuina, usually arrive in Manipur in thousands, mostly in Tamenglong in mid-October from their breeding grounds in South Eastern Siberia and Northern China.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These pigeon-sized birds, which undertake a yearly journey covering up to 22,000 km, leave the region at November-end after having enough food for their non-stop flight to Africa, where they spend their winters.

They also cross over the Indian Ocean between Western India and tropical East Africa, a journey of more than 4,000 km, which also includes nocturnal flight. This bird is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The district’s forest unit as well as Tamenglong based Rainforest Club Tamenglong (RCT) are also holding a series of awareness programmes to protect and show their love to the winged guests during their stint.

“This time too we organise awareness programmes prior to holding the census programme,” said R Gonmei of RCT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coinciding with the first census of Amur falcons (November 8-10), the 8th edition of Amur falcon festival was also held in presence of deputy commissioner L Angshim Dangshawa of Tamenglong district, to spread awareness about protection and conservation of the migratory bird at Tamenglong district headquarters on Saturday.

“We are also planning to tag (satellite-transmitters) two Amur falcons next year with the help of Wildlife Institute of India experts which will enhance our understanding about their migratory pattern,” the forest officer said.

The radio-tagging programme of Amur Falcon in Manipur’s Tamenglong was undertaken in two phases, first in 2018 and then in 2019, to conserve wildlife and to study the route of these long-distance migratory birds and the environmental patterns along the route, as India is a signatory to an international agreement on conservation of migratory birds of prey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!