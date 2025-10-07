Manipur: Congress MP terms BJP MLAs’ Delhi visit as ‘parikrama’ of central leaders

IMPHAL: Congress member of Parliament (MP) from Inner Manipur, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Manipur of doing “parikrama” (circumambulating) around their party’s central leaders in Delhi instead of focusing on resolving the ongoing political crisis in the state. Congress Inner Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. (HT File)

The Congress MP said the BJP legislators on their visit to the national capital were acting like “true devotees” waiting for their “Bhagawan in Delhi” to decide the fate of Manipur.

“They are doing ‘Parikrama’ as true devotees of their central leaders. Their Bhagwan is in Delhi, and they have to wait for their Bhagwan to decide what to do and what not to do,” Bimol said.

Several BJP MLAs from Manipur are in Delhi seeking an appointment of the central leaders to press on formation of a new popular government in the state.

Bimol described the political scenario in the state as “embarrassing” and “against the federal spirit of the Indian Constitution”. “In a democracy, elected representatives should decide their leaders. But in Manipur, everything is dictated by Delhi,” he said.

Akoijam lamented that the crisis in Manipur has exposed how “the state government is as good as non-existent.” He added that he hoped at least a few legislators would remember that “the real ‘Bhagwan’ is the people,” and not their party high command.

He also accused the Election Commission of India of rushing the special summary revision (SSR).

“The current revision appears to focus more on deleting names than on including eligible citizens. This is contrary to the democratic principle that every citizen should be ensured a place in the electoral rol,” he said.

He warned that the hurried revision might lead to disenfranchisement of legitimate voters in Manipur.

He further alleged that funds for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Manipur have been misused while many villagers were suffering without access to tap water.

“I have filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the high court of Manipur seeking a court-monitored audit and inquiry into the utilisation of JJM funds.