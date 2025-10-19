Manipur governor urges cooperation from public for long-lasting peace

IMPHAL : Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday urged all the sections of the society to work collectively for long lasting peace and harmony in Manipur adding that absence of conflict will not bring peace.

Bhalla made the statement during the 134th Raising Day celebration held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, Imphal.

He said police have been taking a vital role during the crisis in maintaining law and order and to protect people especially during 2023 Manipur violence, he described the police force as “the pillars of strength in upholding the rule of law.”

Governor Bhalla inspected the parade contingents and took the salute of the ceremonial march past led by Dr. Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh, MPS, Commandant of the 6th India Reserve Battalion. Contingents from Manipur Rifles, India Reserve Battalions, Civil Police (Male and Female), 9th IR (Mahila) Battalion, Traffic Police, Home Guards, and Village Defence Force (VDF) participated in the parade.

Highlighting various achievements of Manipur police including counter-insurgency operations, drive against poppy cultivation and ongoing efforts in modernisation and welfare initiatives. Bhalla reaffirmed the Manipur police that the government will bring development in infrastructures, advance training and welfare measures.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh while delivering his speech in the programme said Manipur police have been facing different challenges during the ongoing conflict for the past 2 years. He added that the force has “risen to the occasion” with the support of other security forces working in tandem. “Things now seem to be on the right track,” he said, adding that police have recovered a major portion of looted arms, with 1,078 weapons surrendered and several others seized from different parts of the state.

“We are duty-bound to provide security to every citizen,” he said, “peace and normalcy will be restored soon in Manipur but will need cooperation from various sections of the society.”

On rising cases of extortion, the DGP termed it a matter of concern, noting that 1,035 underground cadres have been arrested, most of them linked to extortion-related crimes. He added that the Anti-Extortion Cell is operating round the clock to curb such illegal activities.

DGP said with the increase in cyber related crimes and threats the police department has been taking various measures to tackle the issue

The DGP reaffirmed the force’s commitment to restoring peace, recovering looted arms, and enforcing accountability within the department, assuring that strict action is being taken against erring personnel.

During the event, the governor congratulated additional SP Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Ms. Naorem Roshibina Devi for bringing international recognition to the State and the Manipur Police through their achievements in sports.

As a part of the programme, Bhalla presented trophies and awards to the outstanding police stations, battalions and police personnel for their respective outstanding services and dedication.

Kangpokpi police station received the DGP trophy for Best Police Station, 2025, followed by City Police, Imphal and Bishnupur district police station. Additionally, inspector Gunachandra Chanam

The event was attended by several MLAs, Chief Secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, senior officials, and police officers. The celebration concluded with a skill show by the Manipur Police Sports Club, showcasing the professionalism, courage, and discipline of the state’s police force.