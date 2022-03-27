Manipur govt announces 100 action points for first 100 days

IMPHAL: Five days after its formation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur on Saturday announced 100 action points to be taken up during its first 100 days in office.

Announcing the decision in his first press conference after assuming charge for the second term, chief minister N Biren Singh said, “These Action Points will provide momentum to the new government to serve the people of Manipur effectively throughout the five years in recognition of the trust of the people of Manipur.”

Within 100 days, 16 Model Anganwadi Centres will be inaugurated and benefits to 16,000 beneficiaries under Manipur Old Age Pension Scheme and another 10,000 beneficiaries under Chief Ministers Widow Pension Scheme will be distributed, he said.

In addition, solar power system for government health facilities in Tamenglong, Chandel and Churachandpur districts and Amusement cum Childrens Park at six locations will be inaugurated at Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul, Jiribam, Churachandpur and Chandel districts.

“This mission will also focus on transparent delivery of public service to the poorest areas where each family in the state will have at least one sustainable source of livelihood. The designated officers will identify the family. Such families will also be linked to a sustainable source of livelihood based on their aptitude and opportunity in the area, “ he said.

Besides, 50,000 prepaid power meters will be installed in the next 100 days and this will improve revenue collection and lead to assured power supply, sub divisional development mission across 68 sub divisions will be launched, he said.

He also said that a decision was taken to reconstitute the anti-corruption cell in the chief minister’s office (CMO).

In the next 100 days, all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, divisional forest officers and all employees have been asked to remain within their respective district and can leave only with prior permission of either the chief secretary or director general of police (DGP) or the head of forest.

Expanding the concept of ‘Meeyamgi Numit’ (People’s Day), the DCs have been asked to earmark a single day in every month in their district to hold district-level ‘Meeyamgi Numit’ where the general public can address their specific grievances or suggestions. Besides, SP, DFO and District level officers will also attend the meetings.

In the first five years of the BJP-led government in Manipur, ‘Meeyamgi Numit’ used to be held on 15th of every month.

Ministers Th Biswajit,Y Khemchand, Govindas Konthoujam,Nemcha Kipgen and chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar-led officials were also present at the conference.