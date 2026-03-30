Manipur: Govt to shut down 11 relief camps in Kakching district by March 31

The Manipur government on Monday ordered the closure of 11 relief camps set up at Kakching district from March 31 owing to the improvement in the law and order situation. Concerned nodal officers have been assigned to facilitate the resettlement process and ensure a smooth transition. (File picture)

The step was taken in view of the resettlement campaign undertaken by the district administration for internally displaced persons (IDPs) currently in relief camps in the Kakching sub-division, particularly IDPs from Sugnu, Wapokpi, Tengjang and Serou area under Kakching district, where law and order situation is improved, stated a government order.

Authorities said these developments have enabled many displaced families to safely return to their respective homes and localities.

Also Read: Centre to build 5,000 houses for IDPs in Manipur

The relief camps set to be closed include Old Age Home Kakching, Kaliyan Ashram Kakching, Indoor Stadium Kakching, Kongoi Bazar Community Hall, SC/ST Hostel (KMC), Yumbimacha High School, Keirak Sanatombi High School, Hiyanglam Girls’ Junior High School, Sekmaijin Maning Leikai Panchayat Ghar, Lamjao Upper Primary School, and Langmeidong Higher Secondary School, officials said.

Officials clarified that IDPs from other sensitive areas, such as Moreh, Napat and other vulnerable areas who are unable to return home at present, will be relocated to Yangbi Girls’ High School in Wabagai, Kakching district.

Concerned nodal officers have been assigned to facilitate the resettlement process and ensure a smooth transition for camp residents, officials said.

The state government took the initiative as part of the rehabilitation of over 60,000 displaced persons who were affected due to the Manipur unrest that erupted on May 3, 2023 between Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities. The violence has claimed over 260 lives.

According to officials, as of January 2026, more than 3,700 families, around 16,500 individuals, have been resettled, with ₹124 crore released for rehabilitation.

The state government aims to resettle about 10,000 families comprising around 40,000 IDPs by March 31, 2026, focusing on rebuilding homes, restoring livelihoods, and ensuring access to education.

Around 7,000 houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G) as part of the reconstruction effort.

Officials said the objective is to ensure a secure and sustainable return to normal life for all displaced families, marking a key phase in the state’s recovery process.