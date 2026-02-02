Manipur: Tension after Kuki women block government survey team at IDP camp

IMPHAL: There was tension in Keingam Chingmang area of Imphal West district on Manday after a Manipur government team led by the Sekmai sub-deputy collector (SDC) was stopped by a group of Kuki women from conducting a government survey on the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs), officials said. Security personnel stand guard in Imphal (ANI)

Officials said the survey was being conducted as part of the state’s plan to resettle more than 10,000 displaced IDP families by March 31.

A team led by SDC, accompanied by some people staying at a relief camp in Khurkhul, Imphal West, was allegedly blocked by Kuki-Zo women and confronted to disrupt the survey. The team had earlier visited the relief camp at Khurkhul for verification of the details of IDPs.

Officials said a staffer at the SDC office and a displaced person were detained by the Kuki-Zo women for an unspecified period before being released. Security forces posted at Leimakhong were also alerted and later escorted the survey team safely back.

Following the incident, the survey work at Keingam Chingmang, Imphal West for resettlement has been put on hold as tension continues in the area, officials said.

According to Manipur’s home department, the state government, which has been under central rule since February 13, 2025, has resettled about 3,700 displaced families consisting of about 16,500 IDPs by January 29.

Ethnic clashes in Manipur erupted on May 3, 2023, during protests against a court-ordered move to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list. The violence rapidly spread across the state, displacing tens of thousands of people who fled their homes, often taking shelter in forests or crossing into neighbouring states. The clashes have claimed over 260 lives to date, displacing more than 60,000 people from both sides.