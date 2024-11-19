Manipur: Imphal group issues 24-hr ultimatum to review govt’s 8-point resolution

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an Imphal-based joint body of Meitei civil society organisations, has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Manipur government to review the eight-point resolution adopted during an emergency meeting chaired by chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday night at his residence in the state Capital. Army personnel stand guard as protest erupts across Manipur demanding the repeal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, in Imphal on Tuesday. (ANI)

COCOMI spokesperson Khuraijam Athouba stated during a media briefing at Khwairamband Ima Market on Monday night that the resolutions failed to address the key demands of the people of Manipur and COCOMI.

COCOMI has been asserting that since the outbreak of violence, underground Kuki outfits have been directly involved in inciting unrest. The organisation has consistently demanded that all Kuki underground groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement be declared unlawful organisations.

“The resolution to label groups involved in the killing of six individuals, including three minors, as ‘unlawful organisations’ is unsatisfactory to the people of Manipur,” Athouba said. “The people demand that all Kuki underground outfits under SoO be declared as unlawful organisations.”

He further emphasised, “The legislators do not need to consult the people of Manipur again, as the people have already made their stance clear to the government.”

When asked by the media, Athouba affirmed that COCOMI would not attend any future meetings called by the government regarding the ongoing crisis unless the resolutions are reviewed. The 24-hour deadline, set to expire at 6pm on Tuesday, remains non-negotiable.

Athouba warned that if the demand is not met within the stipulated timeframe, COCOMI, with public support, will launch intensified forms of agitation.

Meanwhile, the funeral rites of 10 armed militants killed in an encounter with CRPF personnel in Jiribam commenced in Churachandpur district on Tuesday.