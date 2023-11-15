Manipur: Kuki group threatens to set up ‘self govt’ if demand not met in 2 weeks

A prominent Kuki group in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday threatened to set up a “self-government” in areas dominated by the community if the Centre doesn’t address its demand for a separate administration within two weeks.

Kukis from Manipur at a protest in Chennai in August. (File Photo)

The statement by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) came on a day when the group organised a mass rally in Churachandpur, a Kuki-dominated district, demanding investigations into “atrocities against Kuki-Zo tribals”.

“It’s been already six months. But our demand, which is separate administration from Manipur government hasn’t been addressed till date. If the voice we raised in today’s rally is not heard in a couple of weeks, then we will set up our self-government whether the Centre recognises (it) or not,” ITLF general secretary Muan Tombing told journalists in Churachandpur on Wednesday.

The ethnic violence between Meiteis, who are in majority in Imphal Valley, and Kukis, who dominate several hill districts, since May have claimed as many as 178 lives and displaced 50,000 plus persons.

The violence has forced Meiteis to flee Kuki-majority areas and Kukis escape from the Imphal Valley to areas where people from their community are in majority.

There are divisions on the ground with Kukis not allowing Meiteis to enter ‘their areas’ and vice versa and since first few weeks of the violence, all Kuki groups, including 10 MLAs from the community (seven of them from ruling BJP), have been demanding a separate administration in the Kuki-Zo areas.

“As in a Union territory, we will be setting up a government that will be looking after all the administration in the Kuki-Zo tribe areas. Be it home or medical....all departments will be there. We are trying to set up the (self) government since the voice we have raised hasn’t been heard till today,” Tombing said on the sidelines of the rally.

Hundreds of people took part in Wednesday’s rally carrying banners and placards seeking justice for those from the community who have been killed, raped, abducted or are missing in the violence.

Later, the office bearers of the ITLF handed over a memorandum addressed to Uion home minister Amit Shah via Churachandpur deputy commissioner Dharun Kumar. The memorandum accused the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in the state of being partisan and urged Shah to order the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe atrocities against Kukis.

“The ITLF office bearer’s statement (on self-government) must be out of frustration and desperation on the long neglect of the demand (for separate administration). In the minds of the Kuki-Zo public, politics of numbers is triumphing over justice and good governance,” said Paolienlal Haokip, a BJP MLA from Manipur belonging to the Kuki community.

Manipur government spokesperson and minister Sapam Ranjan Singh was not available for his response.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a Kuki organisation based in Kangpokpi (another Kuki dominated district) has threatened to block national highways NH 2 and NH37, both of which connect Manipur capital Imphal, from Wednesday midnight in protest against the “indifferent attitude ofauthority concerned in dispensing law and order in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas”.

