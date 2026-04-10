Imphal, Describing Manipur as a "Mini India" with 36 communities safeguarding its territorial integrity, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday stressed the need for unity and inclusive development during his visit to Senapati district.

Manipur ‘mini India’ with 36 communities, says CM

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The chief minister lauded civil society organisations of the Naga-majority districts of Senapati, Mao and Kangpokpi for their support to the government's efforts to restore peace.

Singh said his road journey from the state capital Imphal to Sepanapti was possible due to their cooperation.

Initially, he was scheduled to go to Senapti via helicopter, but inclement weather forced him to take the road route.

It was his maiden visit to Senapati via Kangpokpi after assuming office as the chief minister.

Singh also unveiled several projects, including an agricultural and economic transportation hub.

He attended a reception organised by several civil society organisations of Senapati district.

"The territorial integrity of Manipur has been safeguarded by the 36 communities inhabited in the state since time immemorial. Thus, Manipur is considered a Mini India," the chief minister added.

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{{^usCountry}} "First we are Indians, and then we are Manipuris," he said, urging people to work collectively for the state's advancement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "First we are Indians, and then we are Manipuris," he said, urging people to work collectively for the state's advancement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Singh underscored former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision for the Northeast, and said India cannot develop without the region's progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Singh underscored former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision for the Northeast, and said India cannot develop without the region's progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region was formed during his tenure, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region was formed during his tenure, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh underlined the need for balanced development, asserting that Manipur cannot progress unless all districts develop alongside the capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh underlined the need for balanced development, asserting that Manipur cannot progress unless all districts develop alongside the capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said equitable growth and higher per capita income across regions would promote mutual understanding and harmony among communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said equitable growth and higher per capita income across regions would promote mutual understanding and harmony among communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On a memorandum submitted by the Naga People's Organisation seeking a medical college in Senapati, Singh said the proposal would be placed before the next state cabinet meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On a memorandum submitted by the Naga People's Organisation seeking a medical college in Senapati, Singh said the proposal would be placed before the next state cabinet meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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He also inaugurated several projects, including a district agricultural and economic transportation hub at Senapati Bazar, multi-purpose centres under a central scheme for socio-economic development of 75 PVTG communities.

The chief minister also laid foundation stones for multiple infrastructure works, including 69 anganwadi centres, floodlighting at Senapati Public Turf Ground, additional classrooms in ADC schools, toilets, water reservoirs and community halls.

On his return to Imphal, Singh stopped at the residence of Saitu constituency MLA Haokholet Kipgen at Hengbung in Kangpokpi district, where he reviewed development works and assured necessary assistance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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