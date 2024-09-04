Manipur minister Letpao Haokip refutes allegation of masterminding drone attack

Manipur tribal affairs and hills, horticulture and soil conservation minister Letpao Haokip has refuted the allegation made by Bharat Hindu Mahasena, Delhi, accusing him of masterminding a drone-bombing at Koutruk village in the Imphal West district on Sunday, which resulted in casualties and fatalities. Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh visits the violence-affected areas at Kadangband and Koutruk in Imphal on Tuesday. (ANI)

Letpao is one of the 10 Kuki MLAs of Manipur who signed a demand for a ‘separate administration’ for the Kuki-Zo community following the Meitei-Kuki conflict that erupted on May 3 last year, the day the Kuki launched an attack on Meitei people and villages. He and the other nine MLAs have been abstaining from the Manipur Legislative Assembly for three consecutive sessions.

In a rebuttal released on Wednesday, the minister said, “It has come to my knowledge that a little-known organisation, Bharat Hindu Mahasena, Delhi, has dragged my name and accused me of masterminding the ‘drone-bombing’ at Koutruk in Imphal West district and put a ₹1 lakh bounty on my head. Quoting a press release from the so-called Bharat Hindu Mahasena, Delhi, ‘Khongthang News’ announced that I should surrender to the Bharat Hindu Mahasena’s North East headquarters in Shillong within 10 days.”

“It is hard to comprehend the logic behind involving my name in the recent Koutruk incident, which is already under the scrutiny of the security forces and other agencies. From the beginning, I have been convinced that violence is not the solution to the problem. I firmly believe that an unbiased understanding of the issue, along with logical and mature handling of the matter, is the key to lasting peace in the region.”

“Since May 3, 2023, violence in the Imphal Valley has been so intense that even we, elected representatives, have not been spared. One of our colleagues is still recuperating from a brutal and frenzied assault by unruly mobs, while the rest of us were forced to leave our homes and hearths in the Imphal Valley. We have already had our share of violence. As such, I am in no way connected to any violence throughout these 14 months of unrest and shall not be associated with it in the future. In light of these facts, there is no question of me surrendering or giving in to someone for actions unrelated to me.”

“It is very unfortunate that the so-called Bharat Hindu Mahasena, Delhi, has introduced a religious angle to the ongoing conflict when people from both the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities have flatly rejected the interpretation of the Manipur violence in terms of religion. The origin and motives of this organisation need to be investigated by all concerned.”

“It is also pertinent to question the integrity of the media house that publishes press releases from little-known organisations that resort to wild allegations and spread misinformation. I may be compelled to seek legal recourse against all elements conspiring against me with unfounded and baseless allegations,” Haokip said.