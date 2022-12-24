Manipur: Mob sets ablaze police station after woman shot dead

An irate mob set ablaze an old building of Pallel police station in Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Friday night after a woman was allegedly shot dead by a personnel of the Manipur Police Telecom Organisation (MPTO).

On Friday night, at around 10pm, a woman, Moirangthem Jemi Devi, 36, of Pallel Mamang leikai was shot dead by Kongkham Birjit Singh of Mayang Imphal at Pallel Mamang leikai, about 9 km east of Kakching police station,” said a police official on condition of anonymity.

“The accused person is a personnel of the Manipur Police Telecom Organisation (MPTO) posted at Pallel police station. He had fled after committing the crime and is still at large,” he added.

Police said the motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained.

Following the woman’s death, an irate mob of local residents stormed the Pallel police station and set an old building within the premises on fire. There was a clash between police and the mob and police used tear gas to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control.

A committee formed by locals have demanded the arrest of the accused police personnel within 24 hours and ex-gratia of ₹20 lakhs to the family of the deceased.