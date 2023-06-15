Manipur: NCM permits offline classes for Churachandpur Medical College students

The National Medical Commission (NCM), which is the Undergraduate Medical Education Board, has permitted the conduct of offline classes for students of 1st year MBBS of Churachandpur Medical College (CMC) at the college campus and at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal from June 19, officials said.

Churachandpur Medical College (File Photo)

The permission for the conduct of classes at JNIMS and CMC was granted in response to a request by the state government, said a notification issued by the CMC director.

Students are informed to opt between the above mention two colleges as per their convenience and the same should be intimated to the Dean (Academic), CMC in writing or through e-mail: churachandpurmc@gmail.com; WhatsApp or SMS on 9233902692, the notification read.

For hostel accommodation in Imphal, students from outside Manipur and Greater Imphal will be given preference, further read the notification.

CMC, which is the first medical college set up in the hill districts of Manipur, was formally inaugurated by Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state on January 6 and the first academic session of the medical college was started with 100 MBBS seats as approved by the Medical Council of India.

In another development, the Board of Secondary Education Manipur secretary informed that violence-affected students who were displaced and willing to transfer to the nearest feasible school of their choice will be allowed to transfer from Class IX to IX, Class IX to X, Class X to X (both BoSEM to BoSEM and other Board to BoSEM) at free of cost.

As per state education department records, a total of 4,747 students (pre-primary to class XII) were taking shelter in the relief camps across the state.

Meanwhile, in view of the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur, the curfew has been relaxed from 5am to 11am both in Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

The residents in Imphal came out in large numbers to buy essential commodities during the day’s curfew relaxation hours. However, there are no reports of curfew relaxation in Bishnupur district.

Manipur had been witnessing ethnic violence in the first week of May in which more than 100 people have so far been killed and nearly 50,000 displaced.

