Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has declared Manipur HSLC Result 2023 on June 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Manipur Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official site of Manipur Result website at manresults.nic.in. Manipur HSLC Result 2023: BSEM 10th results declared, direct link here

This year Class 10 board examination was started on March 16 and ended on April 3, 2023. A total of 38,127 students including 8130 students of Government schools, 1520 students of aided schools and 28,477 students of private schools appeared in the examination.

Manipur HSLC Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Manipur Result website at manresults.nic.in.

Click on Manipur HSLC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2022, the Manipur 10th result was announced on July 8. The overall pass percentage was 76 percent. Rahul Laishram of Catholic school, Canchipur had secured the first position in the Manipur HSLC examination with 586 out of 600 marks.