Manipur: No free movement permitted, Kuki body denies reports of NH 2 reopening

IMPHAL: The Kuki Zo Council (KZC), a Kuki Zo body, on Monday denied reports of NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) highway reopening for free movement, terming it as "a false claim and misinterpretation" of its earlier statement.

The statement signed by KZC chairman and general secretary Henlianthang Thanglet and THangzamang said the body has not declared the reopening of NH-02. “No free movement has been permitted on this route,” it said.

It said in the earlier statement the council had only requested the people of Kangpokpi to extend cooperation to the security forces, as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in maintaining safety of commuters along the highway.

“As there is still no settlement or agreement to the conflict between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, no one from either side must cross the ‘Buffer Zone’ under any circumstances,” it said.

It also warned that “buffer zone is to be respected at all cost”, and added that any violation will only lead to serious consequences and further deterioration of peace and security.

The council strongly condemned any attempt to twist or misrepresent the statement and further urged the Meitei public to act with utmost responsibility.

On September 4, during a tripartite meeting with representatives of KZC, MHA and state government, the council had also agreed on reopening NH-2 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods.

The women’s body had also cautioned to launch intensified forms of agitation if the government failed to materialise the decision taken during the September 4 meeting at the national capital.

Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah had directed free movement in all national highways of Manipur starting from March 8. However, the Kuki-Zo bodies defied the directive.