Situation tense, but under control: Manipur police

Manipur Police on Saturday said the situation here is tense, but under control with some sporadic incidents in some districts but normal in most districts, adding that they have recovered at least five arms from the Imphal East district in the last 24 hours. A combined team of Imphal West district police and central forces conducted search operations at two locations in Imphal West district (File Photo)

Friday’s press note from the Manipur Police Department said they have recovered 1,095 arms,13,702 ammunition and 250 bombs of different kinds till date from several places.

On Saturday too, a combined team of Imphal West district police and central forces along with the executive magistrate conducted search operations at two locations in Imphal West district.

Also Read: Tackling stolen arms in Manipur a challenge for forces

District security coordination committee meetings are being held regularly, along with patrolling, flag marches and cordon and search operations being conducted in vulnerable areas with special emphasis on fringe areas of both hill and valley districts, said the state police.

On Friday around 8.35pm, one warehouse at Kangla Sangolmsang under Heingang police station in Manipur’s Imphal East district was allegedly set on fire by a mob.

“Incidents of arson also took place at two other locations in the Imphal East district. However, the state police and central forces controlled the situation and dispersed the mob by using a large number of tear gas/smoke shells,” said police.

Informing that the search operation was conducted by a joint team of Kangpokpi district police and central forces at four locations in Kangpokpi district and four bunkers were destroyed, the state police department said that another six bunkers have been occupied by the security forces.

Also Read: Women-led mob forces security personnel to let go of 12 militants in Manipur: Army

Further, the movement of essential items along the National Highway 37 is ensured with strict security measures, said police.

At the same time the curfew which was imposed since the beginning of the unrest in the state, was relaxed for 12 to 15 hours in five valley districts besides Jiribam and Pherzawl districts, 8 to 10 hours in Churachandpur Tengnoupal and Kangpokpi districts while there is no curfew in the remaining six hill districts, it added.

Appealing to the general public to extend all possible help in bringing normalcy in the violent-hit state, the law enforcement department also asked to dial rumour free number 9233522822 of the central control room to clarify any rumours and also to return and deposit arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or security forces immediately.

Meanwhile, National People’s Party chief and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday urged the Centre to take necessary measures to restore normalcy in Manipur and ensure the safe return of those affected.

“We have also urged the government of India to ensure that all the relief materials that are needed by the people and all other essential commodities which are required, we must make sure that the supply of these materials are done sufficiently and smoothly to all the locations and more importantly to the relief camps that are there,” Sangma said.

He also assured to take strict actions against any armed group involved in violent activities.

“Strict action should be taken from the government of India against all different kinds of armed groups involved in any kind of violence and the government of India must take necessary steps to ensure that they are brought under control,” asserted Sangma.

He also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union home minister, and other political leaders to visit Manipur to personally appeal to the people to strive for peace.