Normalcy returning, 1095 arms, 250 bombs recovered: Manipur police

Manipur Police on Friday said the situation is limping back to normalcy in most districts except for some sporadic incidents at some places, adding that a total of 1,095 arms,13,702 ammunition and 250 bombs of different kinds have been recovered till date from several places across the violence-hit northeastern state.

Thousands of security and police force have been deployed in Manipur since May 3 violence (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Situation is normal in most districts except for some sporadic incidents at some places,” said a press note of the Manipur police department.

It said that amid the unrest, security coordination committee meetings are being held regularly, along with patrolling, flag marches and cordon & search operations in vulnerable areas.

Also Read: Firing incident reported at two Manipur villages, armed forces respond

Informing that the search operation was conducted by the combined team of state police and central forces at vulnerable areas particularly in fringe areas both in hill and valley districts, it said, “Today a combined team of 37 Assam Rifles and Kakching district police conducted search operation at Sokom, Nazareth, Lonpi Khunou and another combined team of 37 Assam Rifles,163 BSF (Border Security Froce) and Imphal West district police also conducted a search operation and patrolling at Serou part 2 and Serou Makha Leikai of Kakching district.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A search operation was also conducted at Karong village in the Imphal West district adjoining Kangpokpi district by a combined team of Imphal West district police, a company each of 170 BSF, 71 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the district’s executive magistrate, the Manipur police department said.

On Thursday, a combined team of Bishnupur district police and 10 BSF conducted a search operation at Torbung Mamang Leikai, Bishnupur district.

Further, a combined team of 37 Assam Rifles and Kakching district police conducted a search operation at Zo Veng, T Munaomjang, Sugnu tribal and Serou part 3 villages of Kakching district, it said.

The department also informed that the state police and security forces will ensure the movement of essential items along National Highway 37.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For the movement of loaded trucks from Jiribam to Imphal and empty trucks from Imphal to Jiribam under strict security measures are taken up and escorts are provided in the vulnerable sectors,” it stated.

Also Read: Two soldiers injured as fresh violence erupts in Manipur

Moreover, the curfew which was imposed since the beginning of the unrest was relaxed for 12 hours to 15 hours in five valley districts, including Pherzawl and Jiribam districts and for 8 to 10 hours in Tengnoupal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts while there is no curfew in the remaining six hill districts, it added.

The state police also appealed to the general public to extend all possible help in bringing normalcy in the violence-hit state and also return and deposit arms, ammunition and explosives to the police and security forces immediately (if any).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manipur had been witnessing ethnic violence in the first week of May, in which more than 100 people have been killed and nearly 50,000 people displaced.