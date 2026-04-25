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Manipur: Protesters clash with police during march to CM's residence

Manipur: Protesters clash with police during march to CM's residence

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 05:32 pm IST
PTI |
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Imphal, Thousands of people demanding permanent peace in strife-torn Manipur on Saturday clashed with the police as they were prevented from marching towards the chief minister's residence here.

Manipur: Protesters clash with police during march to CM's residence

However, a group of agitators were later allowed to meet Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and they submitted a memorandum on the matter.

The agitators, under the aegis of Meitei organisation COCOMI took out four different rallies, which were, however, stopped at different locations ahead of the CM's bungalow in Babupara area.

Additional security forces were deployed and barricades were put up on all four directions leading to the CM's residence, including Keisampat junction, Kangla Gate, Konung Mamang and Moirangkhom in the heart of Imphal, officials said.

At Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district, nearly 2 km from the CM's bungalow, security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters after they attempted to break through the police barricades, they said.

"Along with that, we have raised several other demands. If the government fails to answer, we would be compelled to pursue other democratic forms of agitation," he said.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May 3, 2023.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur: Protesters clash with police during march to CM's residence
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur: Protesters clash with police during march to CM's residence
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