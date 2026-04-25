Imphal, Thousands of people demanding permanent peace in strife-torn Manipur on Saturday clashed with the police as they were prevented from marching towards the chief minister's residence here.

Manipur: Protesters clash with police during march to CM's residence

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, a group of agitators were later allowed to meet Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and they submitted a memorandum on the matter.

The agitators, under the aegis of Meitei organisation COCOMI took out four different rallies, which were, however, stopped at different locations ahead of the CM's bungalow in Babupara area.

Additional security forces were deployed and barricades were put up on all four directions leading to the CM's residence, including Keisampat junction, Kangla Gate, Konung Mamang and Moirangkhom in the heart of Imphal, officials said.

At Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district, nearly 2 km from the CM's bungalow, security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters after they attempted to break through the police barricades, they said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The agitators raised slogans and held placards demanding justice for two children killed in a recent bomb blast in Bishnupur district and rehabilitation of the internally displaced persons affected by the ethnic conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agitators raised slogans and held placards demanding justice for two children killed in a recent bomb blast in Bishnupur district and rehabilitation of the internally displaced persons affected by the ethnic conflict. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} COCOMI convenor Y K Dhiren, after meeting the CM, told reporters, said that the organisation, along with the public, will intensify agitation to press for people's demands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} COCOMI convenor Y K Dhiren, after meeting the CM, told reporters, said that the organisation, along with the public, will intensify agitation to press for people's demands. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said no concrete resolution has been achieved in the Manipur crisis since May 3, 2023, alleging a lack of decisive political will and that conflicting narratives have hindered peace efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said no concrete resolution has been achieved in the Manipur crisis since May 3, 2023, alleging a lack of decisive political will and that conflicting narratives have hindered peace efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} COCOMI spokesperson Nahakpam Shanta Singh had earlier said that the organisation demands an action taken report from the Manipur government on the death of two children in a bomb blast at Tronglaobi on April 7. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} COCOMI spokesperson Nahakpam Shanta Singh had earlier said that the organisation demands an action taken report from the Manipur government on the death of two children in a bomb blast at Tronglaobi on April 7. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Along with that, we have raised several other demands. If the government fails to answer, we would be compelled to pursue other democratic forms of agitation," he said.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May 3, 2023.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

imphal manipur See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON