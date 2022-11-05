Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manipur resident arrested in Assam with 60,000 Yaba tablets worth 15 crore

others
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 05:49 PM IST

The Guwahati city police launched a search operation on Saturday morning and intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle coming from Meghalaya side

The Yaba tablets were seized from the hidden chambers of the vehicle (Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma)
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

The Assam police on Saturday arrested a resident of Manipur from Sonapur area in Kamrup (Metro) district for allegedly transporting Yaba tablets worth 15 crore, official said.

According to the police, over 60,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from a four-wheeler vehicle coming from Meghalaya side.

Based on secret information, the Guwahati city police launched a search operation led by the joint commissioner of police Partha Sarathi Mahanta on Saturday morning. They intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number DL-7CK-8778 at Nazirakhat toll gate near Sonapur, said the police officials.

“The vehicle, which was coming from a neighbouring state, was thoroughly checked and we seized 60,000 Yaba tablets from the hidden chambers of the vehicle. The market value of the seized contraband drugs is estimated at around 15 crore,” Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Ajmal Khan (30), a resident of Thoubal district of Manipur.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the state’s police for the successful seizure. He shared the information on Twitter calling it a “Commendable feat”.

“Assam Police’s continued efforts against drugs are much appreciated. Keep it up,” Sarma wrote.

In the recent past, several residents of other states have been arrested in Assam with drugs, cannabis and other narcotics. On October 27, two drivers were arrested in Guwahati for transporting over 2,500 kg Cannabis from Manipur.

They were identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Haryana and Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Uttarakhand.

The estimated value of the captured cannabis was around 15 crore, according to Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

