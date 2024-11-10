Jawan injured as militants attack multiple locations in violence-hit Manipur

A jawan from the 4th Mahar Regiment sustained a minor bullet injury while retaliating against an attack by armed militants targeting farmers at the Sanasabi paddy field, a Meitei inhabited area, in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Sunday. Police said that suspected Kuki militants launched an attack on farmers harvesting paddy at Sanasabi Loukol and Thamnapokpi around 10am o n Sunday. (Representational image)

Police said that suspected Kuki militants launched an attack on farmers harvesting paddy at Sanasabi Loukol and Thamnapokpi (an adjacent village) under the jurisdiction of Yaingangpokpi police station around 10am.

An eyewitness told HT, “A bomb just landed near me while I was piling the hay in the paddy field. They attacked from Uyok Ching Maning (Uyok hillock) followed by heavy gunfire. We abandoned our work and fled to save our lives.”

The Imphal East district police, along with the 4th Mahar Regiment and the 119th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), retaliated heavily, leading to an exchange of gunfire that lasted for about 40 minutes.

A senior police officer from Imphal East district said, “While retaliating, one jawan sustained a minor bullet injury to his left arm, which was treated with first aid at the scene.”

“Heavy gunfire was also exchanged on Saturday night at Thamnapokpi and Sanasabi. Suspected Kuki militants launched Saturday’s attack around 9.30pm, which continued until about 2am, Sunday. However, no injuries were reported,” added the officer.

The violence in Manipur escalated after a 31-year-old woman was killed following an alleged attack by armed miscreants in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Friday. The following day, another 34-year-old woman succumbed to bullet injuries while working in the paddy fields at Lailampat, Bishnupur district, under the jurisdiction of Kumbi police station.

On Saturday night, militants from three different locations of Kuki villages launched an attack using sophisticated weapons, including bombs, at Mongbung village (a Meitei village) around 9.30pm, according to the district police.

The exchange of fire continued until 2am Sunday and turned into sporadic firing until 4am. No casualties were reported in this incident.

In Bishnupur district, in the vicinity of Saiton village, gunfire was exchanged between combined state and central forces and armed Kuki militants on Saturday night. The combined security forces conducted area domination, but sporadic firing continued until early Sunday morning, according to a senior district police official.