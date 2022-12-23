Manipur to initiate drive against illegal immigrants

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that the state government will start house to house checking of illegal immigrants in the northeastern state.

Biren Singh made the announcement while launching the Inner Line Permit (ILP) portal for deputy commissioners and labour commissioners at the chief minister’s secretariat in presence of additional DGP Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, commissioner ( Education) T Ranjit, DIG ( Intelligence) Ningshen Worngam, DCs, SPs and IT officials in Imphal.

He expressed concern over the frequent arrest of people staying in the state with fake documents and also sought public support to tackle the issue. “The government alone cannot tackle this issue. We need support and cooperation from the public,” he said.

Last month, four persons were arrested with fake documents in the state during the ongoing verification drive. Interestingly, one of them had three Aadhaar cards having three different names while one carried a fake ILP.

In October this year, a Myanmar national was arrested on charge of impersonating a deceased Indian by possessing an Aadhaar card in the name of the said deceased to aid his illegal cross border trading and businesses.

On the launching of ILP portal www.manipurilponline.mn.gov.in, which was upgraded considering the importance of saving indigenous people and also for others’ convenience, Biren Singh appealed to the masses to take advantage of the portal to apply for ILP.

He said that a bar code has been introduced in the permit, through which the identity of the possessor can be identified by scanning and added that duplicity and fraud could be checked through this system. A system of face identification would also be implemented soon.

Earlier, ILPs were issued manually at Mao Gate, Airport and Jiribam and then later issued through the online portal. With today’s launching, the ILPs can now be issued by DCs and labour commissioners through online.

It may be noted that ILP system came into effect in Manipur from January 1, 2020.Manipur became the fourth state after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP regime is applicable.In states that come under the ILP regime, outsiders, including people from other states of the country, need to take permission to visit them.

Since its introduction of the ILP system in Manipur, around 3,52,311 ILPs including 3,17,715 temporary,33,015 regular and 1,581 labour ILPs have been issued,according to officials.