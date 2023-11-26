Manipur-based UTLA cadre arrested in Assam with firearm: Police

The Assam police in a joint operation with the Assam Rifles late night on Saturday, arrested an active cadre of the Manipur-based militant outfit United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) in the Cachar district, officials said.

Henlenmang Lhouvum, a resident of Manipur’s Senapati district, was arrested on Saturday night in Assam (HT Photo)

Police have identified the arrested accused as Henlenmang Lhouvum (26), a resident of Manipur’s Senapati district. Police also seized a .32mm Pistol along with one magazine loaded with five rounds of live ammunition from the accused.

Superintendent of police of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, said that based on specific information, a joint operation was conducted along with the 29th Assam Rifles at Lakhinagar under the jurisdiction of the Jirighat police station area on Saturday late at night.

“We arrested him (Lhouvum) from a house he hiding in. He is going through interrogation and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him,” an investigation officer said.

Police said that they are investigating whether there are other members of the militant group entered Cachar. “We are also trying to find if they had some bigger plan,” an officer aware of the matter said.

Cachar shares a large border with Manipur’s Jiribam district and cadres of Manipur-based militant groups had been arrested in the past as well, according to the police.

On November 22, the United Liberation Front of Assam Independent (ULFA-I) – another banned militant group, sent three teams to trigger grenade blasts near an army camp in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

One blast took place there but one of the members of ULFA-I surrendered before the police and revealed the entire plan. Police said that the militant group wanted to create panic amongst the common people.