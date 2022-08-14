Manoj Sinha leads tricolour march in Srinagar

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a tricolour march on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said Jammu & Kashmir was breaking all records in its enthusiasm for the Independence Day celebrations. “The enthusiasm for this public campaign across the different parts of the country is phenomenal. ...The place [Jammu & Kashmir] used to be in news for other reasons...now over 10,000 people including children, women, and men are holding the tricolour and raising slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, and reiterating their promise of unity with the country,” he said.

Sinha recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi march and its role in the country’s freedom struggle. “I believe, today’s walkathon will also lead to Jammu & Kashmir’s prosperity and development.”

He said their walkathon is a symbol of the resolve and struggle of Gandhi. “It is a symbol of penance and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers of our army, police, paramilitary forces.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sinha said Jammu & Kashmir is scripting history in every sector. “Unprecedented performance in various parameters has been recorded, improving the standard of living of every citizen with equality and social justice.”