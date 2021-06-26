Home / Cities / Others / Man’s burnt body recovered in Purnia
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man’s burnt body recovered in Purnia

Police recovered a 27-year-old man’s burnt body from Mishritola under Jalalgarh police station of Purnia district on Friday evening, officials said on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
By Aditya Nath Jha, Purnia
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 09:51 PM IST

Police recovered a 27-year-old man’s burnt body from Mishritola under Jalalgarh police station of Purnia district on Friday evening, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the man was killed by pouring boiling water over him.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination at Purnia district hospital, said Jalalgarh station house officer (SHO) Menka Rani.

Police said the man lived alone after his wife divorced him about a year ago.

“This is a first-of-its-kind incident, where somebody was killed with boiling water. We are investigating the incident. We are waiting for the postmortem report,” the SHO said.

The sister of the deceased said her brother was last seen with a local on Friday morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.