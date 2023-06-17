Cut into several pieces, man’s body found in three bags; probe on

KANPUR Police have swung into action after the body of a man, cut into several pieces, was found in three bags near the residence of the commissioner of police, Kanpur, under Colonelgunj police station limits on Saturday morning.

As the bags had no blood stains, it is likely that they were kept in an open area late in the night, said police. The road along which the bag was left reaches Lal Imli on one side and CP residence on the other.

Sharing further details, joint commissioner of police, Anand Prakash Tiwari, said that the crime branch has taken over the investigation. Police are investigating the shocking case from several angles. Their priority is to ascertain the identity of the deceased as the face is not recognisable.

Police believe the victim was murdered somewhere else and his body parts were preserved before being dumped. “Forensic experts have taken samples off the body. The postmortem examination will throw more light on the time of the death,” added Tiwari.

