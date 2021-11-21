Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mansa woman held selling infant in Sangrur
others

Mansa woman held selling infant in Sangrur

The Mansa woman was nabbed from near a bus stand in Lehragaga and was on her to sell the kidnapped infant in Sangrur
Police have said that they had a tip-off about the crime, and the infant has been recovered from the accused Mansa woman. (HT File)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 09:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Sangrur Police have arrested a woman who was travelling to Sangrur to sell an infant that she had kidnapped. The infant has been recovered from her possession, the police said, naming the accused as Kamlesh Kaur of Mansa town. She was arrested from Kotra Lehal bus stand near Lehragaga. The FIR says that police had a tip-off on the crime that she was about to commit. A case has been registered.

