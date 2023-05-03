Man hacked to death in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit region

Suspected Maoists abducted and hacked a man to death in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Bastar region, a police officer said.

Avlam was murdered days after 10 policemen and a civilian driver were killed in Dantewada. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional police superintendent Chandrakant Gavarna said Hadma Avlam’s body was found on Tuesday morning in a field. He added Avlam, who was a resident of Tarrem village in the Bijapur district, had gone to a nearby forest on a tractor to get wood with his friends.

Gavarna said when they were returning on Monday night around 8pm, Maoists abducted Avlam.

Avlam was murdered days after 10 policemen and a civilian driver were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday last after Maoists blew up the rented minivan they were travelling in. It was the worst attack since April 2021 in the thickly forested region that is among the last strongholds of the Leftist extremist rebels.

In December, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai told Parliament that incidents of Left-wing violence reduced by 77% from a high of 2, 213 in 2010 to 509 in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON